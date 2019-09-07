close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

Removing name from ECL: IHC rejects Pervaiz Ashraf’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected the petition of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL). A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the seven-page judgment which had been reserved on last hearing. The order read that several graft cases against Pervaiz Ashraf were pending in different trial courts. The trial courts were the suitable forum to grant exemption from hearing to the accused person, it further said. The decision stated, “The federal government had said in its reply that it had no objection if the trial court allowed the former prime minister to visit abroad.” The IHC asked the petitioner to approach the trial courts to seek exemption from hearing and permission to travel abroad. It may be mentioned here that several corruption cases pertaining to rental power projects and Nandipur power project were under process against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in accountability courts in Islamabad and Lahore.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had challenged his name on ECL before IHC and sought permission to travel abroad to participate in a conference.

Accountability Court, Islamabad had already granted exemption from hearing to the accused.

However, an Accountability Court, Lahore had issued arrest warrants for Ashraf for continuously disappearance from proceedings.

