44-run win for Ludhiana Gym

LAHORE: Ludhiana Gymkhana entered the second round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Faran Sports by 44 runs at Township Albilal Ground.
Scores: Ludhiana Gymkhana 179/6 in 20 overs (Umer Siddiq 73, M Waqas 61, Zeeshan Mughal 13, M Faheem 2/42). Faran Sports 135/9 in 20 overs (Khizar Sattar 56, M Sohail 16, M Faheem 36, M Umer 13, Zeeshan Khan 3/25, Jamshaid Ahmed 2/36).
