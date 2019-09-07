U-13, U-16 cricket trials from 12th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for Under-13 and Under-16 players from September 12 under PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes for the youngsters.

The trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure. The trials will be conducted by the PCB domestic and local coaches. The players selected from the trials will feature in the final trials to select six cricket association teams.