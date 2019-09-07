Thrilling win for AJK PM XI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: M Rizwan smashed 55 as AJK Prime Minister XI registered a thrilling 6-run win for Chairman PCB XI in the Defence Day exhibition match played at the Muzafarabad (AJK) Ground Friday.
Batting first AJK XI managed 164 for 5 in allotted 15 overs. Besides Rizwan, Asad Shafiq (30), Hasan Raza (26) and Naveed Malik (26) played well. For Chairman XI Sarfraz Ahmad (3-21) bowled well while playing a totally different role.
In reply Chairman XI could manage 158 for 4 at the end of 15 overs. Abid Ali (40), Sarfraz Ahmad (40) played well. For AJK XI Mir Hamza (2-19) was the pick of bowlers. Besides chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, the local minister and sports officers also graced the occasion.
Scores: AJK PM XI 164 for 5 in 15 overs (Rizwan Ahmad 55, Asad Shafiq 30, Hasan Raza 26, Naveed Malik 26, Sarfraz Ahmad 3-21). Chairman PCB XI 158 for 4 in 15 overs (Abid Ali 40, Sarfraz Ahmad 40, Mir Hamza 2-19, Abid Ali 2-39).
