Imad excels in Notts’ victory

ISLAMABAD: M Carter (2-16) and Imad Wasim (2-31) helped Nottinghamshire thump Middlesex on their way to the semifinals of Vitality Blast T20 Cricket.

In a match played at Trent Bridge Nottingham, Middlesex managed 160 for 8 in allotted 20 overs. Middlesex captain EJG Morgan (53) played well for the team. Besides Carter and Imad, HF Gurney (2-44) also took two wickets. Nottinghamshire raced home in 17th over without losing a wicket. Alex Hales (83 not out) and CD Nash (74 not out) were outstanding.

Scores: Middlesex 160 for 8 overs (EJG Morgan 53, M Carter 2-16, Imad Wasim 2-31, HF Gurney 2-44). Nottinghamshire 165 for no loss in 16.2 overs (A Hales 83*, CD Nash 74*).