Imad excels in Notts’ victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: M Carter (2-16) and Imad Wasim (2-31) helped Nottinghamshire thump Middlesex on their way to the semifinals of Vitality Blast T20 Cricket.
In a match played at Trent Bridge Nottingham, Middlesex managed 160 for 8 in allotted 20 overs. Middlesex captain EJG Morgan (53) played well for the team. Besides Carter and Imad, HF Gurney (2-44) also took two wickets. Nottinghamshire raced home in 17th over without losing a wicket. Alex Hales (83 not out) and CD Nash (74 not out) were outstanding.
Scores: Middlesex 160 for 8 overs (EJG Morgan 53, M Carter 2-16, Imad Wasim 2-31, HF Gurney 2-44). Nottinghamshire 165 for no loss in 16.2 overs (A Hales 83*, CD Nash 74*).
ISLAMABAD: M Carter (2-16) and Imad Wasim (2-31) helped Nottinghamshire thump Middlesex on their way to the semifinals of Vitality Blast T20 Cricket.
In a match played at Trent Bridge Nottingham, Middlesex managed 160 for 8 in allotted 20 overs. Middlesex captain EJG Morgan (53) played well for the team. Besides Carter and Imad, HF Gurney (2-44) also took two wickets. Nottinghamshire raced home in 17th over without losing a wicket. Alex Hales (83 not out) and CD Nash (74 not out) were outstanding.
Scores: Middlesex 160 for 8 overs (EJG Morgan 53, M Carter 2-16, Imad Wasim 2-31, HF Gurney 2-44). Nottinghamshire 165 for no loss in 16.2 overs (A Hales 83*, CD Nash 74*).