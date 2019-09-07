PCB claims new domestic set-up a path for budding cricketers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed to have set a path for all budding cricketers in the country towards donning the hallowed green of Pakistan as they look to ensure that talented players are recognised and trained from an early age.

“Under the new domestic cricket set-up, the PCB will encourage the City Cricket Associations to organise school cricket tournaments on a regular basis, which will help in identifying the talent at the very young age,” the board has said in a press release. “With clubs and city-based teams always on the hunt of fresh talent, the players will get many opportunities to prove their mettle. Each of the six Cricket Associations will hold inter-city tournaments every year and the six winners will feature in National City championships, organised by the PCB.”

The aim of the newly introduced platforms is to recognise the players early, with the board unhappy with the average age of first-class cricketers in the country.

“The average age of a Pakistani first-class cricketer in the previous cricketing season was 27.7 years — the second highest amongst the top-Test playing nations and way above the average age of the 15-player Pakistan contingent that participated in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year,” said the press release. “The new structure, this way, along with enlarging the pool of cricketers will also infuse young cricketers in the system.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani hopes this will help the team unearth new talent for the future by encouraging budding cricketers to pursue the sport as a profession.

“One of my visions is to encourage more and more youngsters to focus on cricket and take up the game,” he was quoted as saying by the press release. “Sports play a very important role in the development of youngsters and, with the new structure, we want to encourage youngsters to consider cricket as a serious career option.”