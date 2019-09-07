Argentina, Chile stalemate in LA friendly

LOS ANGELES: Argentina and Chile ground out a 0-0 draw here Thursday in a niggly friendly international between the two South American rivals.Argentina, missing the suspended Lionel Messi and several other European-based stars including Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, enjoyed the better chances but were unable to find a goal in front of a sparsely populated Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Chile, with Alexis Sanchez leading their attack, were similarly uninspired in front of goal.

Thursday’s game was the latest instalment of an increasingly bitter rivalry between the two sides who met in both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals, won by Chile on each occasion.The two sides also faced off in this year’s Copa, with Argentina winning a third-place play-off.