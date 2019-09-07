close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Agencies
September 7, 2019

Carter named head coach of NZ women’s team

Sports

WELLINGTON: New Zealand cricket have named Bob Carter as the head coach of the senior national women’s team. Carter, who has previously worked as the assistant coach of the men’s team, will take over the role from Haidee Tiffen.

Carter will begin his stint by preparing the team for next year’s T20 Cup, which involves a home season featuring a series against South Africa. He has already worked with the team on an interim capacity, on the tour to Australia.

Tiffen had stepped down following a review that was put in place after the 2018 World T20, where New Zealand performed below expectations. He did not reapply for the position.

