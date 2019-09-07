Disgraced Russian footballers to be released on parole

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Friday ruled that Russian footballers Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin could be released on parole after spending 11 months in jail for the drunken assault of a government official.

Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev and Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Kokorin will walk free in 10 days following the court’s decision, ending the pair’s prison time for an attack which took place in an upmarket Moscow cafe following a booze-fuelled night out in October last year.

In May Mamaev had Kokorin received respective sentences of 17 and 18 months, of which they had already served seven months. But on Friday, a court in Russia’s western Belgorod region ruled that Mamaev, Kokorin, and Kokorin’s brother Kirill did not need “the full term in prison for their correction”.

A scandal broke out last year after a video surfaced of Kokorin and Mamaev assaulting ethnic Korean Denis Pak, a trade ministry official who was dining in the cafe, and hitting him with a chair.