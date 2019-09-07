Miandad terms new domestic setup a road to uncertainty

ISLAMABAD: Former batting genius Javed Miandad said on Friday that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a big gamble on the domestic front by throwing the first class cricket in the corridor of uncertainty.

Talking to The News on telephone from Karachi, Miandad said he was worried on the outcome of the gamble that was taken without even considering ground realities in Pakistan.“The new domestic cricket is a big gamble. Fears grip the outcome heavier than the hopes. The decision to reduce the teams and players in the first class cricket could well backfire leaving the PCB look for other options at the end.”

He questioned that if our domestic sports were so bad why at one time in 1994, Pakistan were the undisputed world champions in four different games-cricket, hockey, squash and snooker.“Our decline in hockey started when we stopped hiring players in departments. We now are ranked No 17 in hockey where we once ruled the world. Same is the case in squash. It is very difficult for a squash player to get a job. Now the same tactics is being used in cricket. The cricketing talent will start looking at other options once they realize that departments are not interested in hiring them.”

Miandad said he was afraid for the future of cricket in the country. “Just six teams to play first class cricket. What would happen to the talent that has been groomed and nourished in the recent past. Karachi alone have over fifty quality cricketers who have shown their worth in first class cricket. A very few of them will be seen in action in coming days.

What will happen to others. Sindh team alone cannot accommodate all. The worst is to follow when the selection of the provincial teams will be handed over to provinces. I doubt Karachi will have their genuine share in the future Sindh teams.”

Miandad questioned the provincial associations ability to generate required finance in near future. “This new domestic structure sooner than the later will start showing its weakness and one of these will be the provincial associations’ ability to work independently. The Australian model is imitated here. In Australia cricket the states do not come under Cricket Australia. They take care of their own finances and administration through the membership. That is not possible in Pakistan and that is one of the weakest links of this new cricket structure.” When questioned that some of the former players are appreciating the new system, Miandad said only those having direct interest with the Board were there in praise. “Either these are contract players, officials and those seeking yet another job with the PCB. Those who know Pakistan domestic cricket in real term know well that new structure is a total gamble and is not meant for Pakistan environments.”

Miandad was against dual charge given to Misbahul Haq. “Look Misbah has the capacity of working as an administrator or even as Chief Executive of the Board. Misbah is a qualified administrator. Instead of bringing a foreigner here, Misbah should have been elevated to that post. I think coaching and selection is not ideal job for Misbah.”