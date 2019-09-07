Sports fraternity pays tribute to martyrs, soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Squash legend Jansher Khan and cricketing great Javed Miandad said country’s soldiers have always been their inspiration attributing their international success to martyrs resolves to fight till the last.

Talking to The News, Jansher Khan, the conqueror of the squash world said he always drew inspiration from soldiers and martyrs resolve to fight till the last. “I have conquered the world and I believe that the spirit to never give in. I always stayed determent in the court knowing well that like a Pakistan soldier I have to fight till the last to win titles.”

Jansher paid tributes to country’s martyrs on the Defence Day. “They are our heroes and have shown us how to live and die. How to bravely face challenges and how to go to any limit to protect the image of the country.”

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad said whenever he landed at the crease he always drew fighting spirit from Pakistan forces soldiers and martyrs. “The way they fight at the border and against all enemies of the country, inspired me put my best efforts on the cricketing field.

The martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to protect the country are our real heroes and stars. They have always been my heroes as they enter the battle field to fight till last,” Miandad said.On Defence Day September 6, every Pakistan must remember their saviors. “They are the one who have ensured our peaceful lives. I hope and pray that one day Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.”

Our Lahore correspondent adds: Pakistani cricketers paid glowing tributes to martyrs of 1965 war on Friday. As the whole nation is celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day with national patriotism and enthusiasm today, Pakistani cricketers also joined in remembering the day to pay tribute to martyrs.

Former captain of Pakistan team Shahid Afridi visited the home of Pakistan Air Force pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar to pay her homage on 54th Defence Day.Waqar Younis, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Shehzad and Junaid Khan also paid tributes to the martyrs through Twitter.