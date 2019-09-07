Son of Afghan hero criticizes ‘secretive’ US Taliban deal

JANGALAK, Afghanistan: A “secretive” peace deal between United States and the Taliban could face wide resistance in Afghanistan if it opens the door to the insurgents’ hardline regime, said the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the slain hero of the anti-Soviet resistance.

Ahmad Massoud, who was 12 years old when his father was assassinated days before the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, is among several Afghan politicians critical of the accord reached with the Taliban this week. While he is still relatively new to Afghan politics, the aura of his father’s name adds weight to his words in a country where the habits of dynastic politics remain deeply ingrained.

“It’s very secretive. It has happened behind closed doors,” Massoud told media in an interview. “We see the peace deal as a great opportunity but how it has been managed is unfortunately disappointing,” Massoud said.

“We want to see clarity, we want to see people from all over the country involved in it.” Speaking after some 10,000 supporters rallied at his father’s mausoleum in the Panjshir Valley on Thursday, Massoud’s comments reflect the deep suspicion many Afghans have of a deal reached without their involvement.

The accord would see thousands of U.S. troops withdrawn in exchange for Taliban promises not to let Afghanistan be used as a base for future attacks on the United States and its allies. It is intended as a first step to a peace deal between the Taliban and wider Afghan society but it remains unclear what will happen next.

The insurgents have refused to negotiate directly with the Afghan government, which they consider an illegitimate “puppet” regime and mistrust abounds. President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman said this week the government had serious concerns and wanted further clarification from Washington. Although details have not been made public, the fact that the accord appears to acknowledge the Taliban’s self-described status as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has aroused particular anger.