Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
September 7, 2019

Istanbul Opp leader jailed for 10 years

World

AFP
September 7, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s main opposition party said its Istanbul head was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison on Friday over her social media posts, including “insults” to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Canan Kaftancioglu of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP)’s Istanbul branch, was also found guilty of “terrorist propaganda”, among other charges, in a trial she has derided as political.

