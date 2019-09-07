close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

Swedish foreign minister resigns

World

September 7, 2019

STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, whose rights focus and “feminist” diplomatic policy garned both admirers and vocal detractors, announced Friday that she was stepping down from her post to focus on family. “The time has come for me to spend more time with my husband, my children and my grandchildren. I have notified the Prime Minister of my wish to leave the government and my post as Minister for Foreign Affairs,” Wallstrom said on Twitter. Wallstrom, a veteran of Sweden´s Social Democrats, has held the post since 2014 when Prime Minister Stefan Lofven formed his government, launching what she termed a “feminist foreign policy”.

