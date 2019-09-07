Man kills two brothers in Bannu

BANNU: Two brothers were shot dead and another sustained injuries over a property dispute in Domail tehsil on Friday, sources said.

They said one Farooq Ali opened fire on his brothers after exchanging harsh words with them over a property dispute at Patolkhel village. Resultantly, Yousaf Ali and Muhammad Ali were killed on the spot while Asghar Ali sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Domail. The police started investigation after registering the case against the fleeing accused.