Students get scholarships

FAISALABAD: Cheques worth Rs 5.9 million were disbursed among 78 MA/MSc qualifying female students of Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad as PEEF scholarships during a ceremony.

GCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq congratulated the recipients and advised them to focus on their studies to play a vital role in the progress and stability of the country. She said the varsity was imparting quality and standardized education to students. The VC assured the students that the varsity administration would try its optimum to provide them ample facilities within its limited resources and enable them to compete with foreign students.