Graveyard land retrieved from squatters

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia AC Noshin Israr got vacated graveyard land from land grabbers on Friday. The AC was informed that some grabbers were constructing a wall in the graveyard of Baba Roshan Shah Bukhari. The locals resisted the grabbers and when the grabbers saw police and the AC, they fled. The AC asked police to seize construction material and tools of the land grabbers.