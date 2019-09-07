10 injured in transformer blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: At least 10 people were wounded as an electricity transformer exploded in Karkhano Market on Friday.Locals were panicked after they heard a blast in the Karkhano Market near Hayatabad. Local police, however, said it was an electricity transformer that went off. Locals said two people sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.
