135 clinics sealed across KP, syas official

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has sealed 135 private hospitals, clinics and medical laboratories across the province during operations in the month of August.

Releasing progress report for the month of August, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission Azar Sardar said the commission sealed 135 private health facilities including hospitals, clinics and laboratories across the province.

The CEO said that the commission has also imposed heavy fines against the violators for running the hospitals, clinics and laboratories illegally.

H said the action was taken after complaints received from citizens through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said the commission has also successfully completed registration of 168 health facilities in the month of August in the province.

In the operations against substandard clinics, hospitals and laboratories, he added, notices were issued to 228 health facilities across the province, directing the managements to improve the standards of these health facilities or else face legal action.

The CEO said the commission would not compromise on the health of public and strictly warned the private hospitals and clinics to improve the standard as per the law and ensure availability of all standard medical equipment in the hospitals for patients’ treatment.

He said the commission has also run a drive about injection safety in the month of August.

He said that during the drive, people and health facilities were informed about the safety of the use of injection.

He said the commission also distributed 100 studies about injection safety in English in Peshawar and 300 in Urdu in other districts.