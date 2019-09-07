Man killed in Oghi road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a gorge in Shungli Bandi area of Oghi tehsil on Friday.

Sources said that the jeep carrying members of a family was on its way to Sungli Bandi from Oghi when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into the ravine. Locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Nadim dead. The injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be stable.

ARMS SEIZED: The police claimed to have arrested 18 outlaws and seized arms and ammunition during a search operation in the district in recent weeks. In a press release District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan said that the arms included 88 pistols, 23 guns, 10 rifles and four Kalashnikovs and 1500 cartridges. He added that during the corresponding period, over 51kilogram hashish and 258 bottles of liquors were also seized.

TEACHERS THREATEN PROTEST: The teacher fraternity on Friday threatened to stage protest if the sub-divisional officer was not transferred out of the district. “We can’t tolerate the insult of teachers by sub-divisional officer anymore and if he is not transferred out of the district within the next 10 days, we will take to streets to protest against him,” Abdul Salam, an educationist, told a gathering at a government school in Jabori.