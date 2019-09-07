False case against family

Department inquiry initiated against two senior police officers

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: After suspension of the station house officer and the entire investigation staff, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against two senior officers for serious flaws and discrepancies in a false case against a family.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Naeem Khan had ordered suspension of SHO Gulbahar and his staff for a false case against a woman by her relatives. The IGP also ordered an inquiry into the case lodged on July 26.

An official said that Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Karim Khan has initiated an inquiry against the two senior investigative officers for gross misconduct on their part for weak supervision.

The order mentioned that one of the nominated accused had died three months before the lodging of the case while the date mentioned on medico-legal report was deliberately tempered. Besides, it mentioned, that marking in the site plan was deliberately made wrongly to provide benefit of doubt to the accused.

The lady, Sumera, mentioned in the FIR was later murdered near the Motorway Toll Plaza when she came to the city in connection with the hearing in the case. Her spouse was murdered a few years back. Her daughter Nazo Shinwari has recently taken up the issue and demanded justice after which the KP Police chief has directed to ensure merit and justice in the case.

Noted Afghan poet Suleman Layaq injured in Kabul blast

Noted Afghan literary figure and politician Suleman Layaq was among those wounded in the latest suicide bombing in Kabul.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, saying it targetted foreign forces and Afghan elite security personnel in Kabul. An American and a Romanian soldier were among those killed.

Suleman Layaq’s house is located close to the site of the explosion. He was injured and taken to the Emergency Hospital in the city where doctors said his condition was stable.

The 88-years old Suleman Layaq is a poet of Pashto and Dari (Afghan Persian) languages and has published a number of books. His literary contribution has been widely praised.

He also remained active in politics and was an important member of the leftist People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan. He belonged to the Parcham faction of the party and was close to late President Babrak Karmal. Suleman Layaq served as minister in the PDPA government.