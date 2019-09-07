close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 7, 2019

9 cops sacked

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 7, 2019

Rawalpindi : Taking stern action against the ill-reputed station house officers, city police officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, sacked 9 police officers from service.

7 Inspectors and one sub inspector were dismissed from service on Thursday – while one inspector was sacked on Friday for their involvement in malpractices, the police spokesman said.

The CPO, dismissed, SHOs Rawat, RA Bazaar, Naseerabad, New Town, Taxila, Pirwadhai, Ratta and City on Thursday and sacked another inspector on Friday, the spokesman said.

“The police officers were dismissed on the allegation of their links with the criminals as well as failure in overcoming crimes in their jurisdictions,” the spokesman maintained.

