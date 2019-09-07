Ban on political activities in hospitals, medical institutions

Rawalpindi : The Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has put a complete ban on all sorts of political activities and gatherings within the premises of hospitals and educational institutions serving under its control across the Punjab province including Rawalpindi Medical University and the allied hospitals in town.

According to a notification bearing the heading ‘Most Urgent – Top Priority’ issued by the SH&ME Department, government of Punjab, the competent authority has also put ban on protest and rallies by any forum working in the hospitals or educational institutions.

“It has been observed with great concern that some miscreants working in the hospitals are trying to disrupt provision of healthcare services delivery to the patients by using unfair means. This situation is intolerable,” states the notification.

The notification issued to vice chancellors of Rawalpindi Medical University, King Edward Medical University, Fatima Jinnah Medical University and other teaching and specialised healthcare institutions in the province along with medical superintendents of the teaching hospitals.

It is worth mentioning here that the SH&ME Department has already planned to implement Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act, 2019 in hospitals across province after which almost all associations of doctors, paramedics and nurses serving in public sector hospitals in the Punjab province have announced to opt for protests to restrict government from implementing MTI Reforms Act.

Young Doctors Association, Young Nurses Association and Paramedics Association after constituting a health employees alliance went on strike in the first week of May this year for nearly 10 days as a protest against the proposed MTI Reforms Act.

The recent notification dated September 4 has put a ban on displaying anti-government banners, posters and other means. The notification directed heads of the institutions to ensure strict implementation of the directions of the government at all levels saying ‘the elements disobeying these directions will be dealt with strictly under relevant laws’.