‘Stop using polythene bags till 10th Muharram’

Rawalpindi : The Cantonment Board Management (CBM), Rawalpindi issued final warning notices of all shopkeepers to stop using polythene bags otherwise strict action will be taken against them. The CBM has directed all shopkeepers to tie polythene bags in a sack to waste them or to return back to dealers till 10th of Muharram.

In order to protect the environment, government has launched a campaign to stop using polythene bags.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa told ‘The News’ that Cantonment Board Management (CBM) has started issuing notices to shopkeepers to stop using polythene bags. We will start proper crackdown against use of polythene bags after notification of Punjab government. Before it, we will invite all representatives of shopkeepers to warn them to stop using shopping bags, he said. He said that after 10th of Muharram we will arrange a meeting with all representatives of shopkeepers.

The management of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has already started crackdown against users of polythene bags and imposed fines. The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Special Price Magistrates are imposing big fines against shopkeepers, malls, cash and carries using polythene bags while imposing fine of Rs100 per polythene bag against customers.