‘IHK world’s largest jail’

Islamabad : Chairman of the National Assembly Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said India had turned the Held Kashmir, the world’s most militarised zone, into the largest international jail through the prolonged lockdown.

"We should raise the voice about the plight of the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK)," he told a seminar “Kashmir Conflict and Revoking of the Article 370: Pakistan India and Comity of Nations” organised by National Institute of Historical & Cultural Research (NIHCR) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The Kashmir Committee chairman said the students should work for making the country prosperous and powerful by showing love and dedication for knowledge.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said everyone had to contribute for the cause of Kashmir until the issue was resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Representing Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Dr. Idrees Abbasi briefed the audience on the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian Constitution. He also highlighted the Indian bids to change demographics in IHK.

“Through Pundit colonies, shelter homes for non-state subjects and allotment of land to Indian industrialists, India is trying to change the demographics. We should highlight the importance of keeping demography intact in J&K,” he added.

Earlier, Dr. Sajid Mahmood Awan, director at the NIHCR, said the seminar was an effort to brought together scholars, researchers and experts on the Kashmir conflict and generate a debate among academia.

Parliamentarian Uzma Riaz, Dr. Nazir Hussain, Director, School of Politics and International Relations, QAU, and Dr. Umar Abbasi, faculty member COMSATS, also addressed the event, where students, faculty, academicians and government representatives showed up in large numbers.