Defence, Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at NUML

Islamabad : Martyrs never die, they are alive and the nation will not forget their sacrifices, Pakistanis are great nation, they have courage to face any challenges for the existence of this pious land. It is the responsibility of the youth to remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for our future, these views were expressed by the chief guest, the Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffar during Defence & Shuhada Day ceremony held at the university to pay rich tribute to the martyrs and their families here on Friday.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, deans, directors, guests and a large number of students and faculty members were also attended the ceremony.

General Jaffar said that NUML started a new way to celebrate Defence and Martyrs day and this practice will be repeated every year to pay tribute to our heroes. During the program poet Jalil Aali and Junaid Azir presented their poetic verses in the memory of martyrs and students’ speeches were also the part of the ceremony.

NUML students and faculty members in 6 different groups visited six “SHUHDA’s Graves” resting in different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi districts.

They offered ‘fateha’, laid floral wreath and visited the Shuhda’s homes and spent a day with them to admire the services of the martyrs.

Later as per the announcement of the government of Pakistan Kashmir solidarity day was also observed in the university.