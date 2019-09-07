close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 7, 2019

RDA, Wasa staff observe Defence Day

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 7, 2019

Rawalpindi : The Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi led a rally on Friday in connection with on Defence Day to pay homage to army martyrs and to express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims.

RDA and WASA officers and staff attended the rally. Speaking on the occasion, RDA chairman said salute to Pakistan's martyrs and Kashmiris on this Defense Day, tributes to those who raised the flag of Pakistan, Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan and Kashmiri Muslims living in our hearts.

He said recent Indian measures have made life of Kashmiri Muslims difficult. India is doing state terrorism and its occupation forces are committing crimes against humanity on daily basis. In this situation we want to convey this message to the world that Kashmiri Muslims are not alone.

