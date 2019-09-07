Defense Day observed at AAUR

Rawalpindi: Defense Day was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

A rally was also held in which participants paid tributes to the heroes of the nation and expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Deans of various faculties, principals’ officers, faculty members, and a large number of students participated in the event with holding national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR highlighted the significance of the day and paid rich tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland. Vice Chancellor said that during the 1965 war Pakistani nation beside their military defeated the enemy and proved to the world that it knew how to defend its homeland. He further said that we must remember the sacrifices of our army who sacrificed their future for our present, and due to them we are living peacefully in an independent state. He asked the students to recognize their role in this regard and refrain from doing anything that brought a bad name to the nation.