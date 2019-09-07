Wreaths laid at martyr’s monument

Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed laid wreaths on Friday at the monument of Nishan-e-Haider Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed.

A ceremony was held in connection with Defence Day at his monument in rural area ‘Pind Malakan’ of Islamabad and tributes were paid to the gallant soldier. A smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad Police presented guard of honour while the police officials lauded the sacrifice of gallant soldier for the country.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and DIG (Operations) met with the family members of the Shaheed soldier and also wrote down their remarks in comment book.