Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

President Alvi with wife meets family of Shaheed Captain

Islamabad

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Friday visited residence of family of Shaheed Captain Muhammad ul Hasnain Nawaz, met the family members and prayed for the departed soul.

The President while talking to family members of Shaheed Captain said the entire nation was proud of the sacrifice of their loved one.

Paying tribute to martyrs of the motherland and their families, the President said the brave sons of the soil had foiled the nefarious designs of enemy by sacrificing their lives for Pakistan. He said the whole nation was united and stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces, adding that sacrificing lives to protect the motherland was an honour of the nation.

