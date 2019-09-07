close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

ACE registers cases over resistance

Lahore

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore region-A, has lodged an FIR at Qila Gujjar Singh police against employees of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The FIR has been registered against Shahid and others employees of the Excise and Taxation Department on charges of obstruction in performance of official duties. They have been booked under sections 353, 186, 225, 224, 147 and 342 for offering resistance during a trap raid conducted on Thursday by an ACE team under supervision of a special judicial magistrate on a complaint by a citizen, Muhammad Iqbal.

