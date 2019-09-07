Plea for commission on custodial deaths

LAHORE: A lawyer has approached the Lahore High Court seeking a direction for the Punjab government to constitute a judicial commission on the custodial death of mentally ill Salahuddin Ayubi and to make public inquiry reports of all extra-judicial killings occurred during the last four years.

“The custodial torture, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations have become trademark of Punjab police,” stated Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in a pro bono writ petition filed Friday. The federal ministry for human rights, Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police and regional police officer of Bahawalpur, have been made respondents in the petition.

He submitted that Ayubi died in custody of Rahim Yar Khan police and autopsy report proved brutal torture on his body. Few days later, he said, another citizen namely Amir was killed by North Cantonment police of Lahore during the custody. The lawyer contended that these incidents of brutality caused a wave of fear and terror amongst the citizens and became a matter of great public importance. Therefore, he argued that a commission or committee of inquiry was urgently required to be constituted under “Punjab Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance 1969.”