PML-Q leaders visit martyrs’ families

Lahore: On the directions of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a delegation headed by the party general secretary, Punjab, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, visited the residence of former DIG Captain (r) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed and Martyrs Memorial and offered fateha for the martyrs.

The delegation included PML-Q Senior Vice-President Salim Baryaar, former Provincial Minister Mian Imran Masood, Mian Munir, MPA Khadeeja Farooqui, former MPAs Amna Ulfat and Tamkeen Aftab.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said the sacrifices of the martyrs could never be forgotten. Pakistani people are proud of their armed forces, he added. Talking to the mother of Captain (r) Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, he said, “The families of the martyrs will find us with them in every moment of sorrow and happiness.”

The PML-Q leaders in other districts, including Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Wazirabad also visited the families of the martyrs.

Security: The security at the mosques, imambarghahs and other religious places remained tight in the provincial metropolis on Friday. All the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs ensured foolproof security arrangements. They reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.