Muharram processions taken out

LAHORE:The mourning process of the Ashra-e-Muharram (first 10 days of the holy month) stepped up on Friday, 6th of Muharram, with several processions of Shabeeh-e-Gahwara-e-Hazrat Ali Asghar (replica of the baby cot) taken out from different parts of city.

The Jhoola (baby cot) processions and Taazias were held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Asghar, the youngest and six-month-old son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) who, according to the historians and Zakerin, was shot in the throat by a three-pronged arrow by the official army on the 5th of Muharram. He was buried on the 6th.

The processions passed from their routes with mourners beating their chests and reciting Nohas and Marsias. Apart from that the processions of Alam of Hazrat Abbas were also brought out in some parts of the city, which were accompanied by chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. A number of majalis were also held in which Zakerin highlighted the masaaibs (torments) on the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

This cot replica looks like a mausoleum from outside but is cot-like from the inside, having children clothes, fruits, toys and other souvenirs on which lot of people offer special prayers (Mannat) specially the childless couples yearning for having children.

The baby clothes inside the cot were soaked in red colour to imitate the blood soaked clothes of Hazrat Ali Asghar. On 7th Muharram, Saturday (today), the processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim, son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), will be brought out. The mourning activity and highlighting of masaaibs (torments) on the family of Imam Hussain (RA) will gain further heat from Saturday (today), the 7th of Muharram, since it was the day when the martyrs of Karbala were left completely without water after they were barred from getting water from the Euphrates River on the previous day (6th Muharram).

uplift schemes: The Punjab government Friday approved four development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.453 billion.

The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Citizen Facilitation and Service Centres (E-Khidmat Markaz) (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.810 billion, IT Centric Intervention & Smart Monitoring under Punjab Public Management Reform Program (PPMRP) at the cost of Rs1.144 billion, upgradation of existing parks in Sialkot City for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs329.71 million and upgradation of existing parks in Sahiwal City for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs168.849 million.