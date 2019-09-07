Defence Day

LAHORE: Defence Day as well as Kashmir Solidarity Day were observed by Lahore police with zeal and fervour throughout the City.

The DIG Operations visited the house of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Khalid Virak at Gulshan-e-Ravi. Khalid Virak had embraced martyrdom on January 20, 2017 at Ali Garh, Kasur district while encountering criminals. He was posted at Incharge Investigation at Kahna at the time of his martyrdom.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore region, zone-A, celebrated the Defence Day with zeal and fervour.

A walk was held on Canal Road and the participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris. They paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistani armed forces. Martyrs’ houses: Home Department Special Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited the homes of shuhada (martyrs) in Lahore on Friday. He provided the families of the martyrs with shields. The inspector general of prisons, Punjab and other officials accompanied him.