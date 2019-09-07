PAF celebrates Defence Day of Pakistan

LAHORE: Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor. The day started with special prayers in PAF mosques for the martyred souls who laid down their lives for the motherland.

In connection with Defence Day, an aerial and static display was also arranged at the Base. Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command. An impressive aerial display by PAF fighter jets enthralled the visitors. Ultra light and aero-modeling aircraft display was also held, which proved to be a source of enthusiasm for the spectators.

PAF aircraft including JF-17 Thunder, F-16, Mirage and F-7, in addition to ground support and other auxiliary equipment were put on display. The event was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers, airmen and civilians of Pakistan Air Force, high-ranking civil and military officers and other dignitaries. Students from various educational institutions of the city also thronged the venue to witness the aerial and static display.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 paid rich tributes to Shuhada (martyrs) in all the 36 districts of Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while providing safety and security to the people.

All District Emergency Officers (DEOs) organised events in connection with Defence Day as well as to express solidarity with Kahsmirs across Punjab. The central ceremony was held at Rescue Headquarters at Thoker Niaz Baig. The ceremony was attended by the senior officers from the Emergency Services Academy and the headquarters, instructors, officials, families of Shuhada and a large numbers of rescue cadets.

The Rescue 1122 DG unveiled the Shuhada’s Wall along with other senior rescue officers and hoisted flags of Kashmir and Pakistan. They prayed for Shuhada as well as peace and prosperity in Pakistan. Prayer was also offered for the independence of Indian-Held Kashmir.

The Punjab Rescue DG said that the Shuhada were the real heroes of the nation as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to provide safety to the citizens of Pakistan. He paid rich tributes to all the 19 rescue officers and officials who embraced Shahdat in the line of duty since the establishment of Punjab Emergency Service.