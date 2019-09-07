War heroes remembered

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council observed Defence day with full zeal. Council focused on the slogan “Ao chalo shaheed ke ghar” and “Kashmir banega Pakistan”.

Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan and Director, Zulfiqar Ali along with other senior officers visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Salman Sarwat and met his father to pay tribute to the bravery of the hero.

Ather Ali Khan said, “Our nation is proud of our martyr and real life heroes who scarified their lives for our country. Defence day is one of the most memorable days in the history of our country.

A painting exhibition “Kashmir Bleeds” was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and Cultural Heritage. Artworks of 80 artists from all over Pakistan were displayed in the Alhamra Art Gallery. A session on Kashmir was held in Hall 3. Shafqat Mahmood, Chairperson Board Of Governors, Lahore Arts Council, Mrs Moneeza Hashmi and Mian Ijazul Hassan highlighted the importance of Kashmir issue in their speeches.

Moneeza Hashmi said, “World needs to highlight this very crucial matter and resolve this issue as earliest as possible. The brutality and killing of innocent is unacceptable in the global world.” She said this exhibition meant to give a massage that we stand with Kashmiris. The seminar was attended by Mian Ijazul Hassan, Ather Ali Khan, Sardar Asif Ahmed.

Federal Minister for Education Safqat Mehmood was the chief guest. He said, “We stand with our Kashmiri brethren, bad face of India disclosed in front of the world.” This exhibition was organised by the Lahore Arts Council and Artist Association of Punjab.

At the end, a walk in solidarity with Kashmiris took place. APP adds: Tevta Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas led a rally held at Tevta Secretariat on Friday to mark Defence Day and express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of officials and students participated in the rally.

The participants held banners and placards and chanting slogans against Indian government for atrocities meted out to Kashmiris in the Occupied Valley. Akthar Abbas Bharwana said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with use of force for long.

He said international community should take notice of the grave situation and take every possible step to keep India away from committing the atrocities on Kashmirs. Meanwhile, tributes were also paid to the martyrs of Pakistani armed forces. The participants in the rally said the nation would remain grateful ever to the martyrs for their sacrifices for the country.