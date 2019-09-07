Campuses observe Defence Day, express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: The educational institutions of the provincial metropolis Friday observed Defence Day of Pakistan and also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir by organising different events.

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed announced admission quota, free education, hostel accommodation and scholarships to the children of martyrs of Pakistan Army and police.

Talking to the reporters, Prof Niaz Ahmed said the university had allocated two seats at each department and around 225 children of martyrs would be admitted every year on quota on the nomination of the institutions concerned.

He said the children of martyrs, admitted on quota as well as on merit, would be provided with free education, free hostel accommodation and scholarship of Rs5,000 per month. He said we could not pay back the martyrs; however, we must make maximum efforts to help their families. He said our martyrs were our assets and we were living in an independent atmosphere due to their sacrifices.

Prof Niaz said the nations who forgot their martyrs could not survive. He said Pakistan Army was defending our boundaries with valour and had offered great sacrifices while safeguarding the nation and the country. He said the spirit of martyrdom of Pakistani soldiers was unique and made them different and exclusive from rest of the armies in the world. He said Pakistan Army had defeated enemies in the war on terror successfully. He said other universities and institutions should also take such initiatives for the families of martyrs.

Earlier, PU VC led a rally from Institute of Education and Research (IER) to Gate No 1 through main campus road to mark Defence Day, paying tribute to martyrs and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Thousands of teachers, employees and students took part in the rally.

The participants were holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, placards, banners and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

Addressing the rally, Prof Niaz Ahmed said the United Nations must implement its resolutions on Kashmir. He said the whole world should come forward and support Kashmiris who were facing Indian brutalities in IHK. He said India was committing serious violations of human rights in the held Valley and was denying basic rights to the people by imposing curfew for more than a month. He said Pakistani nation stood united with Pakistan Army, the government and the people of Kashmir and we would fight till our last breath for freedom of Kashmir from India. Later, PU VC visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhda, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

A seminar and solidarity walk was held at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore to celebrate Defence Day and express solidarity with the people of IHK. GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan accompanied by Deans Dr Riaz Ahmed, Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and Dr Sultan Shah led the on-campus walk attended by hundreds of teachers and students.

In his key note address at the seminar titled “Wake Up! United Nations”, eminent writer Dr Saadat Saeed said Kahsmiris had been waiting for the awakening of human conscience of the world for more than 70 years. He laid stress on the unity of Muslims to foil the conspiracies against Islam. He highlighted the brutality, torture of people, extrajudicial executions and forced disappearances and other human right violations carried out by the Indian security forces in Kashmir.

Talking to media at the walk, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan said the people of Pakistan were ready for every sacrifice for the independence of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He paid tribute to those who laid down their lives for the motherland in the 1965 war.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences also arranged walk to mark the Defence Day and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.UVAS Senior Tutor Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while a large number of faculty members, staff and students participated. They demanded end to bloodshed of innocent people in Kashmir by Indian Army.

Meanwhile, in a press release, President University of Management & Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad while sharing his thoughts on 6th September said that Pakistan had come into being after huge numbers of sacrifices by our forefathers. He said that Pakistan was the only Muslim country which came into being on the ideology of Islam and every Pakistani was responsible for its defence along with armed forces.

Youth was the backbone of any nation and Pakistani youth could bring positive change through educational revolution, he added. Similarly Lahore Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), other universities, colleges and schools organised events to mark the day and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.