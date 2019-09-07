Woman dies in catfight

LAHORE: A 45-year-old woman died during a fight between women in Shahdara area on Friday.

Victim Kausar of Yousaf Park was hit during a fight between women. As a result of which she fell unconscious. She was rushed to hospital where she expired. Police removed the body to morgue.

Man injures wife: A mother of four children was severely injured by her husband in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The injured woman has been identified as Aysha of Chungi Amarsadhu Stop. Locals caught the alleged culprit, Riaz and handed him over to police. The victim was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

Woman dies: A woman expired in a hospital on Friday, a few hours after she was found unconscious in the Data Darbar area. The woman identified as Kausar came from Attock to offer fateha at Data Darbar.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man expired in a hospital, a few days after he was found unconscious in the limits of Subzazar police. The man identified as Shahid Iqbal was admitted to hospital some days back where he expired. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

Body found in canal: The body of a 45-year-old man was fished out from the canal in the Ichhra police jurisdiction on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed police. The condition of the body implied that it was two to three days old. Police removed it to morgue.