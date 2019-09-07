Armed forces paid tributes on Defence Day

LAHORE :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has said the medical professionals have more responsibility for the national defence as they have to work side by side with the armed forces in a war.

Addressing the Defense Day ceremonies at Ameer Uddin Medical College/LGH, the PGMI principal said, “The day of 6th September, 1965, recalls us the sacrifices of our soldiers for the beloved motherland.”

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, faculty members, Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and students were also present. The PGMI principal said that when India attacked the international border 54 years back, the Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to Indian forces.

Other speakers also highlighted the sacrifices given by Pakistani armed forces in the war of 1965. They said that the struggle of Kashmiris would be fruitful soon.

Homage: Lahore Cathedral Dean Father Shahid Miraj paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan on the Defence Day and said the whole nation was proud of them.

He said the martyrs sacrificed their lives while protecting their homeland. “We salute to the armed forces of Pakistan and make pledge that we will not hesitate from giving any sacrifice for the country.”

Meanwhile, prayers were also offered for the prosperity of Pakistan and independence of Indian-Held Kashmir.

Defence Day: Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day were observed at General Bus Stand Bus Stand at Badami Bagh.

General Bus Stand Administrator Ahmad Raza Butt led a really participated by the people associated with transport business, government officials and passengers at the bus stand. The participants said the whole nation stood by Pakistan Army. They paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistani armed forces for giving sacrifices for the country.