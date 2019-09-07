CM praises Lance Naik Taimur’s valour

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Lance Naik Muhammad Taimur Aslam at Pir Colony in Walton who embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing of the Indian army at LoC and met with his father, maternal grandfather and other family members.

The CM paid rich tributes to the great sacrifice of Muhammad Taimur Aslam for the defence of the country and prayed for him. The whole nation pays tributes to the bravery of Taimur Aslam who rendered his life for the beloved motherland, he said. September 6 is an occasion to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs. I am heartened that the courage of the family of Taimur Aslam is strong and praiseworthy as martyred army jawans are the pride of the nation, he said. The martyrs have sacrificed their today to secure the tomorrow of the nation. He assured that the Punjab government was always available to provide any possible support to the martyr’s family. The 220 million people of Pakistan are proud of Muhammad Taimur Aslam and the nation, whose youth is filled with the passion of martyrdom, cannot be defeated, he added. Commissioner and DC Lahore, DIG (Ops.) and military officials were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that September 6 is an occasion to remember the martyrs and their families as we are living peacefully because of their great sacrifices. We express complete solidarity with the families of martyrs and they will be properly looked after. He reiterated that Kashmir is the jugular vein of our country and Pakistan is incomplete without it. Indian cruelties in Held Kashmir are highly condemnable and the nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren, he added.

PAF role: Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) eagles on September 7, 1965, wrote a history of bravery and courage by defeating the enemy. The day was a bright chapter in the history of PAF, the CM said in his message on the PAF day.

The role played by the PAF in the country's defence would always be remembered in the military history of the world, he said. The chief minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the PAF and said the nation was proud of the professional capabilities of PAF.

He said the PAF was ever-ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy and: "Our armed forces will continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy". notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of molestation of a girl after kidnapping in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the RPO. He directed to submit a report within 48 hours and added that criminals should be arrested as soon as possible. He said that the bereaved family should be provided justice.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has offered condolences over the death of children due to road accident in Zafarwal and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. He also directed to take legal action against the persons responsible for the negligence.