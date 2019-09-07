Hasty ordinance

This refers to the news story ‘PM shoots down GIDC Ordinance, finally’ (Sep 5). In what appears to be a classic case of goofing up, the government has ordered a withdrawal of the controversial ordinance less than a week after it was issued; this happened following outcry from the public and the media. The said ordinance after being cleared by the PM Office was not put up to the cabinet, the forum where it should have been first discussed and debated. PM Imran Khan must take note of those who rushed the amnesty ordinance. Even otherwise, the matter was subjudice as litigation was pending in the courts for long and the ordinance seemed an act of desperation to get things moving. In essence, hundreds of revenue cases are pending in different courts and remain non-adjudicated for years. The courts have also been generous in granting stays for years together. Thus, it is suggested that a special bench be constituted to adjudicate all pending revenue cases within one month on a day-to-day hearing basis.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi