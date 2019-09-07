Latest News
September 7, 2019
September 7, 2019
Germany Slip Up To The Netherlands, Croatia Thrash Slovakia
England Crush Italy In World Cup Warm-up
India Space Agency Loses Communication With Moon-landing Craft
K-Electric Says Will Submit Reply To NEPRA Over Incidents Of Electrocutions
Pompeo Presses Europeans After Iran Curbs Nuclear Promises
Serena Coach Tips Andreescu As Future World No. 1
Neymar ´did Everything´ To Force Barca Return, Says Club President Bartomeu
Hurricane Dorian Survivors Await Relief As Teams Search For Bodies
Apple: Security Report On IPhone Hack Created 'false Impression'
Google Bans Ads For ´unproven´ Therapies, Including Stem Cells
Hazlewood Strikes As Australia Look To Retain Ashes
Topstory
PM visits LoC with COAS
Now we will fight poverty, ignorance: COAS
Legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir dies
Kashmir lockdown continues: Mosques padlocked, Muharram marches blocked
Ghani’s US visit postponed over protest against peace deal
Opinion
Hussain H Zaidi
The opportunity cost
Dean Baker
No recession for 2020
Morial Shah
Annexations and the ICJ
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
A rising demand
Akbar Mayo
Managing credit ratings
Laurie Laybourn-langton
Green transition
Newspost
Discrimination nation
Different jobs
Improving PIA
Shameful
Stand for Karachi
Editorial
The GIDC issue
Robert Mugabe
National
New plan to make Pakistan polio-free in three years
No power can deprive Kashmiris of their freedom: AJK president
Woman detained by brothers for 10 years recovered
Plea to form judicial commission on custodial deaths
Peace to be compromised if Kashmir issue not resolved: Sheikh Rasheed
World
Boris faces great setback: Brexit bill passes UK’s upper house
Grim search for bodies in ravaged Bahamas
DPRK pursues N-weapons programme, evades sanctions: UN
Shorter winters cast doubts over dog sledding in Greenland
Ex N Korea prisoner says he was CIA spy
Sports
Burns and Root keep Australia at bay
Flintoff reveals England coaching dream
Leg-spin legend
Malinga takes four wickets in four balls as SL beat NZ
Saadi wins two fights, loses the third in Karate-I Premier League
Business
SBP slaps penalties on 10 banks
Senate panel raps inclusion of unapproved projects in PSDP
SITE’s bank accounts seized as SECP revokes licence
Food ministry asked to form price control body
Stocks make modest gains amid monetary softening expectations
Karachi
CM vows to resolve water and sanitation issues of Karachi
54th Defence Day of Pakistan celebrated with traditional fervour
Four advisers to CM accorded status of minister
Sindh govt finally forms commission for HIV/AIDS control on court orders
Dengue claims year’s eighth life
Lahore
CM praises Lance Naik Taimur’s valour
Hot, humid spell to continue
Armed forces paid tributes on Defence Day
Woman dies in catfight
IG pays homage to martyrs
Islamabad
Islamabad medics stand for Kashmir
President Alvi with wife meets family of Shaheed Captain
Son remembers shaheed father
Wreaths laid at martyr’s monument
Rescue 1122 remembers martyrs
Peshawar
Defence Day marked with zeal across KP
Education institutions observe Defence Day
KP police notify payment of polio allowance through bank accounts
False case against family
Candidates of business body declared eligible for SCCI elections
