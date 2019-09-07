Taliban assault west Afghan city

HERAT: The Taliban launched an offensive on Friday against a key city in western Afghanistan, officials said, the latest in a surge of attacks as the US pushes for a deal that would allow it to begin withdrawing troops.

The fighting started early in the morning when insurgents briefly seized an Afghan army recruitment centre in Farah city, the capital of Farah province. Afghan forces, with US support, were able to push the fighters back a few hours later, Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said.

“Helicopters with the cooperation of (US) troops have launched air strikes and bombarded the Taliban positions in Farah city, he told AFP. “The Taliban have been pushed back from the city but fighting is ongoing on the outskirts.”

He said 10 Taliban fighters had been killed, along with one paramilitary Afghan police officer. US Army Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, said on Friday that American assistance to Afghan forces was ongoing. The capital Kabul has also been rocked by back-to-back bombings this week that have claimed dozens of lives.