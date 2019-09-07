Man who vowed to ‘kill all Muslims’ had no terror links

LONDON: A man who vowed to “kill all Muslims” before trying to murder a teenager the day after the Christchurch mosque terror attacks had no previous links to a terrorist cause, a court heard.

Vincent Fuller, 50, lunged at 19-year-old Dimitar Mihaylov’s neck with a 12-inch kitchen knife through a car window in a Tesco car park in Stanwell, west London, on the night of March 16. He calmly said “you’re going to die” in an “evil way” before plunging the blade into the victim’s left hand, which he raised to defend himself, Kingston Crown Court heard.

Fuller pleaded guilty to attempted murder over the attack at a previous hearing and prosecutors said he is a far-right terrorist who, in the hours leading up to the attack, was heard shouting: “All Muslims should die. White supremacists rule. I’m going to murder a Muslim.”

He also praised the actions of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian accused of carrying out the New Zealand shootings, which left 51 people dead, after watching a livestream video of the atrocity.

But Benjamin Waidhofer, defending, told the court on Friday that his client had no historic links to a terrorist cause and his actions stemmed from family problems. Waidhofer added: “There is nothing to suggest he was wedded to a cause and nothing as a result of that to suggest his actions were to further a cause because there was no historic cause to do so. “His actions that day are a result of other issues such as familial issues rather than an attempt to further a cause. His conduct that day can only be described as anger and poor decision-making as a result of things beyond his control.”

But prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said that if someone had praised the London Bridge terror attacks, said they were going to kill the kuffar and then stabbed someone, then that would “obviously be terrorism”. He added: “If one were looking at this through a different set of scenario where there was someone who had for example viewed an article about the London Bridge terror attacks and posted on Facebook praising it.

“Then went into the street and said they were going to kill the kuffar, then went out into a public area in a town centre and stabbed someone in the basis of their perceived religion, the prosecution would say that would obviously be terrorism.” Judge Peter Lodder QC said he will decide whether the attack is “terrorist connected” next week before sentencing Fuller. He added: “I will provide a written decision which will be available on Monday so that you will have it before we resume on Tuesday when the issues of sentence can be dealt with.”

Fuller, of Viola Avenue, Stanwell, also admitted carrying a knife, affray and racially aggravated threatening behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.