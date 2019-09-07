Students protest against new ‘gender neutral’ uniform

SUSSEX: Pupils protesting against a new “gender neutral” uniform have been barred from entering their school and sent home on the first day of term.

Dozens of pupils and parents gathered outside Priory School in Lewes, East Sussex on Friday, to demonstrate against the rules, which include a ban on girls wearing skirts. The school said the policy is designed to promote equality among its students.

Cressida Murray, who helped organise the protest alongside her daughter Libby, said the school’s reaction was “outrageous”. She said: “They just weren’t prepared and they haven’t let anyone in. I was hoping there was so many people that they would see sense and let them in.”

A spokesman for Priory School said: “Priory School uniform is designed to be a practical uniform which encourages students to be ready to focus on their school work and activities. Our uniform also helps us to dilute the status placed on expensive clothes or labels and challenge the belief that we are defined by what we wear. Instead, we encourage individual beliefs, ideas, passions and wellbeing and an ethos of camaraderie that is reflected in this shared experience.”