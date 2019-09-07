close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Newsdesk
September 7, 2019

Chinese, Pak, Afghan FMs to hold trilateral talks today

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue will be held today under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will lead their respective delegations. The agenda focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity.

The China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was established in 2017 as a means of trilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest and with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development and peace and security.

The first meeting of the dialogue was held in Beijing in 2017 and the second in Kabul in December 2018. The dialogue provides an opportunity to illustrate the joint efforts made by the three countries on political cooperation and facilitating Afghan peace and reconciliation process since the last round. Pakistan attaches highest importance to the dialogue as a part of political trust building, development and cooperation and connectivity leading to greater understanding on issues of common concern, the statement concludes.

