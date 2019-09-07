Murder charge for teens over separate London stabbings

LONDON: Two young teenagers have been charged with murder after separate fatal stabbings in London.

A 14-year-old boy, from east London, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (today) accused of killing Santino Angelo Dymiter.The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Chadd Green on August 26. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with murder on Friday after a teenager was stabbed to death on Tuesday evening. Michael Irving, 15, was found with stab wounds after police officers were called to reports of a fight in Byford Close, West Ham, east London, at 6.45pm.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended, however the teenager, from Woolwich, was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and then charged with murder by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday found Michael’s cause of death was consistent with knife wounds. His next of kin have been informed and Specialist Crime Command homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for more information. He said: “Despite the arrest and charge, we continue to appeal for information to help complete the sequence of events that led to Michael’s death. I am asking anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and speak with my officers.

“We can be contacted directly at our incident room or anonymously through Crimestoppers, who are an independent organisation completely separate from police. It doesn’t matter how you tell us what you know, so long as you tell us.” Murder charges against the teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, came after a string of teenage stabbings in recent weeks as the number of homicides in the capital this year approaches 100.