Sat Sep 07, 2019
N
Newsdesk
September 7, 2019

Abdul Qadir, former Test cricketer and spin legend, dies

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
September 7, 2019

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer and spin legend Abdul Qadir Khan passed away in Lahore on Friday, cricketer Kamran Akmal confirmed.

According to Geo News, Akmal — whose brother is married to Qadir’s daughter — said the legendary cricketer passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Qadir was born in Lahore in 1955. He was regarded one of the best leg spinners of his time, taking 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 132 wickets in 104 One Day Internationals (ODIs).He later served as chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as a match commentator.

