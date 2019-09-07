It’s now up to the world to reject extremism: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities and urged the world community to reject extremism, ahead of his visit to the Line of Control with Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark Defence and Martyrs’ Day — which was also observed as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

“Today’s Pakistan gives a message of peace and this message is for the entire world,” Gen Bajwa said while addressing a Defence Day event at the General Headquarters on Friday. “Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities and it is now up to the global community to reject extremism,” he said. He added that, “The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain,” and the environment in the country is peaceful.

On Kashmir, the Army chief said: “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and that we will never abandon our Kashmiri brethren.” He said Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of realisation of Pakistan and it will remain so until the dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nation’s Security Council resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

In Indian-occupied Kashmir, state terrorism is at its climax and Pakistan will go to any length for the Kashmiris, he said, adding Kashmiris are the victims of the oppression and tyranny of India’s Hindutva government.

“I want to assure the people of Kashmir that Pakistan will never leave them alone. The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together,” he said. “Pakistan’s armed forces are ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir,” he added.

He said Pakistan today was delivering a message of peace and prosperity. “Today the peaceful and changing Pakistan is a message of peace, progress and tolerance for the world.“When we look at the situation of the sub-continent, there are clouds of war and unease as we hope for peace and prosperity, but Pakistan’s role has always remained positive,” he added.

He said: “We have always emphasised the importance of peace, prosperity and dialogue, evident of which is that Pakistan has always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.”

Recollecting the sacrifices of martyrs, the Army chief said: “From 1947 till now, whether in traditional war or in operations against terrorists, our martyrs offered sacrifices and ensured the safety of the country.”

At the outset of the function, Gen Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument), which followed the screening of a documentary in which the martyrs were remembered by their families and friends. The function was attended by the families and kin of the martyrs besides senior military officials.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa visited the Line of Control on Friday.“Indian deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in AJ&K (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in IOJ&K (Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) are worst examples of the human rights violations,” Khan was quoted as saying by DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet. According to an ISPR statement issued later, while there, the Prime Minister was briefed on the ongoing situation on the LoC. Later, Khan interacted with troops and lauded the state of readiness, effective response to Indian ceasefire violations and high morale of the troops.

“Pakistan firmly stands with Kashmiris for their right of self determination,” Khan was also quoted as saying in the tweet. “While our current efforts are to expose fascist Indian regime to the world, our armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression.”

Talking to families of martyrs and the injured, the Prime Minister lauded their decades of resilience. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, and Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam were also accompanying the Prime Minister.